The island will once again be hit by wintry showers and icy conditions this evening and overnight.
The Met Office has issued a new yellow weather alert which urges residents to ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays.
The warning comes into force at midday today and will be in place until midday tomorrow (Friday).
A number of motorists faced significant travel disruption on Wednesday after parts of the island was hit by snow and wintry showers.
Police say they dealt with a number of crashes on Wednesday morning.
One saw the Ballamodha Straight shut for most of the day.
Last night emergency services dealt with five motorists who ignored road closure signs on the Mountain Road.
Two of the vehicles crashed while police issued penalty notices to four of the drivers while another was arrested.
Elsewhere, officers dealt with a crash in St Mark’s yesterday which shut the road for several hours between Braaid Roundabout and Orrisdale Road.
Police issued a statement at around 9.30am on Wednesday asking people to not drive unless it was ‘absolutely necessary’.
Forecasters are predicting further wintry showers when the weather warning kicks-in today as temperatures plummet once again.
A Met Office spokesperson said: ‘Wintry showers will continue to affect the island becoming more frequent for a time this afternoon and this evening, falling as sleet or hail at lower levels, but as hail or snow over higher ground, mainly above around 800FT giving some slight accumulations, with temporary slushy accumulations possible at lower levels in any heavier showers.
‘Road surface temperatures will remain close to or slightly below freezing over higher ground (mainly above 800FT) giving a continuing risk of ice.’
A spell of rain is then set to arrive overnight and into Saturday.
The Met Office say Saturday and Sunday could see the island be battered by strong to gale force winds.
Heavy rain may also lead to localised flooding and there’s a risk of disruption to travel, both land, sea and air.