Five motorists ignored road closure signs on the Mountain Road which ended up with two vehicles crashing,
Police issued penalty notices to four of the drivers while another was arrested. The closure – which remains in place - follows snow, hail and icy conditions which hit the Isle of Man on Wednesday.
There were a number of road closures across the island and officers dealt with a number of crashes, including the Ballamodha Straight and St Mark’s.
But, despite the dangerous conditions, a few motorists flouted the rules and drove on closed roads.
Posting on social media, Isle of Man Constabulary said: ‘Over the course of this evening (Wednesday) officers have dealt with five vehicles for driving on the A18 Mountain Road which is currently closed due to the adverse weather conditions.
‘Two of those vehicles crashed, the drivers of four of those vehicles were issued with endorsable fixed penalty notices with points and a fine and one of the drivers was arrested.
‘The decision to close roads isn’t taken lightly, but ultimately they are closed in the interest of public safety. Please do not ignore the road closures. Robust action will be taken against any persons found driving on closed roads.’