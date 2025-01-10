A further yellow weather warning has been issued for freezing temperature’s on higher ground.
The warning is in place from 12:30pm today until 10am on Saturday, January 11, during which road surface temperature’s will remain ‘close to freezing’.
Issued by the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office, a spokesperson commented: ‘There is a continuing risk of ice, and with clear spells expected tonight road surface temperatures at lower levels will once again drop after dusk.
‘This gives the risk of ice forming on untreated surfaces which remain damp or wet from yesterday's wintry showers or from run-off/seepage.
‘The areas most at risk is higher ground above around 500ft, as well as low-lying spots sheltered from the south-easterly wind.’
This fresh yellow weather warning follows an 18-hour amber alert, which kicked in at 6pm on Thursday evening and lasted until 12pm today (Friday).