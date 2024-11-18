A second yellow weather warning has been issued by Ronaldsway Met Office for ice for Tuesday morning.
The Met Office had already issued a yellow warning for snow and sleet on higher ground which has been put in place from now until 4am on Tuesday.
Temperatures have dropped sharply after a spell of mild weather where there were highs well into double figures.
But a cold front has arrived and, with it, wintry showers are expected on the island’s hills which sparked one weather warning.
Now, a second yellow warning – which means ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays – is in place from 4am on Tuesday until midday that day.
A Met Office spokesman said: ‘An area of rain/sleet/snow is clearing the island through the early hours of Tuesday morning.
‘Thereafter some clear skies are possible allowing surface temperatures to fall below zero leading to icy patches on untreated surfaces. This is expected in areas above 1000ft and low-level areas sheltered from the fresh northeast wind.
‘Temperatures will start recovering above zero by 10am for most areas but high ground may take until 12pm.’
The Met Office has already warned a frontal system arriving this afternoon, coupled with low temperatures, will bring the risk of snow over hills of 1000ft and above and with sleet also expected as low as 500ft.
A spokesman said: ‘Around 3-8cm of snow is expected to fall over the hills, with a small risk of 10-15cm but with prior treatment to roads accumulations should only be slight.’
Temperatures will only reach 7C today and could fall as low a 1C. After a dry and sunny start, wintry showers are set to arrive later in the afternoon.
It will be even colder on Tuesday with highs of just 6C with some sunshine and further wintry showers expected. Strong winds are also expected. It will be a similar story on Wednesday with further wintry showers and highs of 7C.