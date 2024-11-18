The Met Office at Ronaldsway has issued a yellow warning for snow and sleet on higher ground.
Those waking up on Monday will have noticed temperatures dropping sharply after a spell of mild weather with highs well into double figures.
But a cold front has arrived, and, with it, wintry showers are expected on some of the hills across the Isle of Man.
The yellow warning – which means ‘be aware’ of bad weather which could cause disruption and delays – is in place from 3pm today (Monday) until 4am on Tuesday.
A Met Office spokesman said: ‘A frontal system arriving this afternoon, coupled with low temperatures, will bring the risk of snow over hills of 1000ft and above and with sleet also expected as low as 500ft.
‘Around 3-8cm of snow is expected to fall over the hills, with a small risk of 10-15cm but with prior treatment to roads accumulations should only be slight.’
While the current warning is only in place until the early hours of Tuesday, the Met Office has warned further warnings are likely to be issued.
The spokesman said: ‘Once this feature has cleared there will be a further risk of ice overnight into Tuesday but a separate warning for this will follow in due course.’
Temperatures will only reach 7C today and could fall as low a 1C. After a dry and sunny start, wintry showers are set to arrive later in the afternoon.
It will be even colder on Tuesday with highs of just 6C with some sunshine and further wintry showers expected.
Strong winds are also expected. It will be a similar story on Wednesday with further wintry showers and highs of 7C.