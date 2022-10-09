Met Office issues yellow weather warning

Largely cloudy this morning with a strong south-southwest wind. Some occasional light rain during the morning, before a band of rain arrives early afternoon, turning persistent and often heavy, as winds also increase strong to near gale force. This could lead to some minor localised standing water around any blocked drainage, as well as some minor coastal overtopping around high tide (~midday). Maximum temperature of 15°C. The rain will then clear in the evening as the wind veers northwest and eases.