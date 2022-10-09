Met Office issues yellow weather warning
Subscribe newsletter
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping
Areas at risk include the central and northern parts of Douglas promenade, Shore Road Rushen and Castletown prom and to a lesser extent Laxey promenade and Ramsey promenades.
Adverse conditions are expected to affect the island from 10:30am to 1.30pm
The forecast by David Britton:
Largely cloudy this morning with a strong south-southwest wind. Some occasional light rain during the morning, before a band of rain arrives early afternoon, turning persistent and often heavy, as winds also increase strong to near gale force. This could lead to some minor localised standing water around any blocked drainage, as well as some minor coastal overtopping around high tide (~midday). Maximum temperature of 15°C. The rain will then clear in the evening as the wind veers northwest and eases.
Outlook
Dry and bright on Monday with a fresh and gusty northwest wind. Top temperature 14°C.
Another dry and bright day on Tuesday, with light westerly winds soon backing southwest and freshening later in the day. Top temperatures around 14°C.
Sunrise: 7:34am Today Sunset: 6:36pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |