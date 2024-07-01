This past June was the coolest experienced on the Isle of Man since 2012, marking a significant shift after six consecutive months of above-average rainfall.
While the island welcomed drier conditions, temperatures remained unseasonably cool.
Rainfall for the month measured 36.5mm, significantly below the long-term 30-year average of 62.9mm.
The wettest day was recorded on June 13, with 15.6mm of rain.
Overall, there were just seven days with 1mm or more of rainfall, providing a much-needed respite from the previously persistent wet weather.
Despite the drier conditions, the mean daily maximum temperature for June was 15.8°C, more than half a degree below the 30-year average and the coolest since 2012.
While night-time temperatures were typical, averaging 10.7°C, the daytime highs fell short of expectations. The warmest temperature at Ronaldsway reached only 19.6°C on June 26.
Sunshine was on par with historical norms, totaling 206.8 hours. The sunniest day was June 11, which saw 13 hours of sunshine.
Wind conditions remained average, with a mean speed of 9.9 knots for the month. The strongest gusts were recorded at Ronaldsway, reaching 35 knots on both the 10th and the 27th.
And anyone hoping that the disappointing summer weather so far is set to turn a corner will have to wait a while longer as the outlook from Ronaldsway Met Office for the rest of the week looks bleak.
Thursday, July 4 looks set to be the best day for a glimpse of sun, but those intervals also come with a risk of isolated showers and strong winds.
Tynwald Day, the national day of the Isle of Man, takes place on Friday, July 5 and it appears to be cloudy with a risk of rain at times. Strong winds look set to develop later in the day too.