Met Office’s yellow weather warning
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.
The strong to near gale force southeast wind will turn to the southwest around dawn this morning, with large waves continuing to affect the island, causing coastal overtopping and bringing some sea water and debris onto exposed coastal roads and promenades around the time of high tide (10:30am ).
The areas most at risk are Shore Road Rushen, Castletown Promenade, Douglas Promenade, and Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
Adverse conditions are predicted between 8.30am and 12.30pm.
The forecast:
Heavy rain at first this morning will soon clear, as the strong to near gale force southeast wind turns to the southwest and eases slightly.
Some bright or sunny spells will then develop, but also some scattered showers, which may become heavy and prolonged at times. Top temperature around 10°C.
Showers will continue to affect the island this evening, but will become more isolated early tonight. A fresh to strong southwest wind with minimum temperature around 7°C.
Outlook
Tomorrow will start dry with some early brightness, before it turns cloudy and rain arrives later in the morning, turning quite heavy for a time before clearing later in the afternoon.
The south to southeast wind will increase to gale force for a time, before turning to the southwest and easing a little as the rain clears. Highs of 11°C.
Fine and dry on Friday with lengthy sunny spells, although still quite breezy with a fresh west to south-westerly wind. Maximum temperature around 11°C.
Sunrise: 8:01am Today Sunset: 4:08pm Today
