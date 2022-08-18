MGP course is a no drone zone
A ‘no fly zone’ will operate around the TT course for the Manx Grand Prix.
The Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration says people should not to use drones to film the practices and races and is warning of potential prosecution and fines for those that infringe a ‘no fly zone’.
The no-fly zone is in place from August 21 to 29.
It covers the TT course, including all of the area within the course as well as 1,000 metres outside the course during the times when any road closure is in force.
Breach of the restriction is an offence which is punishable on conviction by a fine of up to £5,000.
The civil aviation administration said: ‘Drones can pose a serious distraction to riders therefore race marshals are informed to immediately report any drones to race control and the police, which may result in the practice or race being halted.
‘The airspace above the TT course is also reserved for use by emergency medical response helicopters before, during, and after racing or practicing takes place.
‘Spectators should note that there will be an approved Greenlight drone operation taking place at the Gooseneck and the Bungalow to provide filming of the MGP.
‘This has been arranged in close coordination with the helicopter operator, race organisers, and Isle of Man Civil Aviation Administration.
‘No other drones may be flown when the no-fly zone is activated without explicit permission.’
