A spokesperson for the DfE’s motorsport team said the race organiser had become aware of the disparity between the Event Safety Plan and the supplementary regulations. The document published online has now been updated. She said: ‘Since the introduction of mandatory GPS tracking for all vehicles that enter closed roads on the TT Mountain Course in 2022, following a red flag incident, the clerk of the course in exceptional circumstances may permit competitors under the escort of the travelling marshals to travel to the Grandstand in wrong direction.’