A bike steeped in TT history will be on display this weekend in attempt to raise awareness of bowel cancer.
Tom Sheard became the first, and so far only, Manxman to win two solo TTs when he was victorious in the Senior in 1923 having won the event’s Junior race a year earlier on an AJS.
The 500cc Douglas bike that Sheard won the Senior on will be on display inside Isle of Man Trike Tours in Castle Mona Avenue this Sunday between 10.30am and 3pm.
Tom’s grand-daughter Ruth Cowin is organising the free event to try and raise awareness of bowel cancer having lost her son Daniel to the illness in June at the age of only 40.
Ruth added: ‘This is not fundraising event, it is purely to raise awareness of bowel cancer as, alarmingly, incidences in younger people is rising.
‘If it helps just one person, it's worth it.’