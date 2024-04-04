Rushen MHK Michelle Haywood has tabled a Tynwald motion calling for the international community to press for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.
Dr Haywood’s motion is supported by eight fellow MHKs and one MLC.
It condemns the attacks carried out by Hamas against Israeli civilians and calls for the immediate release of all hostages.
Her motion notes that Israel has a duty to ensure the protection, security and welfare of its citizens and the occupied Palestinian population but condemns the Israeli Government’s ‘indiscriminate attacks’ on Gaza, resulting in the death of thousands of innocent Palestinian civilians.
It calls on the international community ‘to unite in seeking to progress towards a sustainable, permanent ceasefire’, bring pressure to bear on the Israeli Government to abide by international law and create ‘safe and meaningful’ aid corridors into the Gaza Strip.
The motion states that Tynwald stands in solidarity with the Palestinian and Israeli communities of the Isle of Man affected by the conflict.