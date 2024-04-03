After narrowly surviving last week’s contestant cull during BBC One’s Interior Design Masters, Manx Woman Roisin Quinn fared much better in this week’s episode.
The eight-part series, hosted by comedian Alan Carr, sees ten talented new designers all looking for their big break in the fast-paced world of commercial interior design compete to win a career-defining contract with one of the UK’s top boutique hotels.
Viewers watched as contestants headed off to Wales during the latest installment in the series.
The designers paired up to transform three Swansea cafes into trendy eateries.
Roisin narrowly avoided elimination from the show last week and later admitted she was ‘shaken’ by the experience.
In the latest episode, Roisin was paired up with Matt who had impressed judged during the previous week, to work on the Square Peg café with a budget of £3,000.
During the show Roisin declared: ‘I want to be the best interior designer in the world’, although the statement was made slightly tongue in cheek.
Now living in the Wirral, Roisin moved to the Isle of Man from Ireland when she was nine years old and went to Ramsey Grammar School.
Having worked for a travel company for several years, Roisin took the brave step to change career and move into the world of interior design after helping redecorate her parents’ home near Ramsey.
Series judge Michelle Ogundehin and guest judge Nisha Katona – who designed the interiors of the Mowgli chain of restaurants- were impressed with Roisin and Matt’s collaborative efforts, commenting on how the café had appeared to have been transformed by one designer.
Michelle told Roisin and Matt: ‘You delivered a really joyous, warm friendly space that is absolutely going to act as this beautiful hub.
Afterwards Roisin said: ‘I can’t believe it. To be on the sofa last week and now to be the standout space, Roisin is very happy.’
Matt added: ‘I am definitely going to take a bit of Roisin’s magic into the next challenge. I’m glad to share that win with her.’
Next week, the contestants are in Sheffield to transform rental apartments aimed at young professionals.
The episode will air on BBC One on Tuesday, April 9 at 8pm.