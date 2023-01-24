In the House of Keys last week, Ramsey MHK Alex Allinson said that Jason Moorhouse was ‘reading out of an anti-democratic handbook’.
This came after Mr Moorhouse, who represents Arbory, Castletown and Malew, questioned Dr Allinson on how many paper copies of the public consultation on assisted dying were issued between December 1, 2022, and January 4, 2023.
Dr Allinson responded: ‘The answer to this rather odd question requires a detailed response. The public consultation was launched midnight of November 31, the following morning, it was realised that question seven was missing, and it was rectified the following afternoon online.’
He explained that the missing question related to privacy, and asks whether the response can be published, but confirmed that responses would not be published without consent.
‘I don’t have the information on how many paper copies were issued.‘
He said that he knows that Mr Moorhouse has been publicly criticising the font of the consultation, and the reason it was that font is to ensure it doesn’t use too much paper.
Mr Moorhouse said that although this had been rectified online, there were paper copies being handed out without question seven up until January 4, and he asked whether these individuals will be notified about the option for privacy.
Dr Allinson responded: ‘Mr Moorhouse appears to be reading out of the anti-democratic handbook.’
He said that Mr Moorhouse was just finding flaws in the process.
He added: ‘I hope to be able to publish the results next month.’
Mr Moorhouse followed up by asking: ‘Is there any way to ensure we have clarity in terms of larger fonts to help people?’
Dr Allinson said: ‘I have already answered this question, if people want to they can ask the Clark of Tynwald’s office for another format.’
The House of Keys meets today.