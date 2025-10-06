An MHK is calling for consistency in how Freedom of Information applies to publicly owned companies.
Chris Thomas, MHK for Douglas Central, was the Minister for Policy and Reform who brought in FoI in stages from 2017.
But he has criticised the Council of Ministers’ ‘silly and prevaricating insistence’ not to add the Manx Development Corporation (MDC), the Steam Packet and the Meat Plant to the list of publicly owned companies that are covered by the legislation.
To make his point he has tabled a motion to the December Tynwald calling on CoMin to remove Manx Radio from the list of FoI-able companies.
He doesn’t actually want Manx Radio to be removed but wants to hear the government’s arguments about why it should stay in - arguments, he says, that should equally apply as to why six other currently excluded companies should also be made subject to FoI.
Mr Thomas said: ‘I am arguing for consistency. If Steam Packet, MDC and Meat Plant are not in, Manx Radio should not be in either. But in fact all four and the other similar publicly owned companies should be in.
‘I am very interested in how government argues against Manx Radio being taken out. Its arguments could well be used to make the case for inclusion of the six currently excluded publicly owned companies that should be in FoI regime.’
In a review of FoI policy to be brought before October’s Tynwald sitting, CoMin has ruled out introducing any fees or cost limits for the access to information requests.
But Ministers have also decided not to make more publicly owned companies - such as the Steam Packet and MDC - subject to FoI requests.
They said this would avoid placing an increased administrative burden on these companies.
The FoI legislation currently covers all government departments and statutory boards, eight publicly owned companies and 11 other public bodies.
Mr Thomas’s motion calls on CoMin to exclude Radio Manx Limited from the list of public authorities in schedule 1 of the Freedom of Information Act 2015 in line with its review conclusion about the need to avoid increased administrative burden and resource.
But it also calls for the Act to be amended so that all publicly owned companies are covered but with specified information to be exempted to be listed in schedule 1.
He told Isle of Man Today: ‘Publicly-owned companies should automatically be in the Freedom of Information regime. There is no discretion about whether they should be in or not.
‘The action of including in schedule 1 through an order is to allow specified information to be exempted, for instance the journalism exemption for Manx Radio.’
Asked if his plan could backfire and Tynwald votes to remove Manx Radio, Mr Thomas replied: ‘CoMin should vote that way to be consistent.
‘If part c) [of the motion] is passed, then government should then bring a bill to amend law to bring Radio Manx Ltd and other publicly-owned companies back in! Or a member, perhaps me, could bring a private members bill to do that.’