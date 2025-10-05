Steam Packet sailings have resumed after the island was battered by Storm Amy.
But due to continuing high winds, this morning’s service to Heysham is sailing to Liverpool instead.
The Steam Packet said last night that Storm Amy’s winds were exceeding safe harbour limits at Heysham, and forecasts suggested that this might continue well into Sunday.
While Manannan and Ben-my-Chree have been sheltering from the storm in Douglas Harbour, Manxman was not able to return from Heysham after the afternoon sailing on Friday.
But as winds abated, Manxman was able to depart the Lancashire port at 1.35am today, arriving in Douglas at 5.50am.
With a a high risk of not being able to get back into the port around lunchtime on Sunday, the morning return sailing was switched to Liverpool.
Due to a combination of wind direction and more room for manoeuvre, the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool will not be affected as severely by the current wind conditions.
Manxman departed at 7.56am.
The Steam Packet liaised with the relevant authorities in order to arrange for limited essential freight to be carried to Liverpool, in line with planning restrictions.
With wind speeds forecast to reduce over the course of Sunday afternoon it is hoped sailings will return to normal schedules, with no impacts expected on Manannan’s 3pm departure to Liverpool, or its return.
Consideration is being given to the use of Ben-my-Chree in freight-only mode, if required.
Heysham sailings are due to resume with a 7.30pm departure from Douglas this evening.