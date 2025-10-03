This video shows the sheer amount of water pouring down the fall below the famous Lady Isabella.
Manx National Heritage shared the footage on Friday afternoon at The Great Laxey Wheel.
It’s one of many videos and pictures being shared online as Storm Amy has already brought widespread disruption, only hours into 26-hour weather alert.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecasters are predicting the weather to only get worse, with the yellow weather warning for rain and severe gales in place until 6pm tomorrow (Saturday).
More than ten roads are currently blocked or closed due to the disruption, with trees down and debris across the island’s routes.
Both the Steam Packet and Isle of Man Airport also have major disruption, with most flights and sailings cancelled.
You can follow our dedicated live blog with live updates as Storm Amy batters the Isle of Man here: https://www.iomtoday.co.im/news/storm-amy-live-updates-as-heavy-rain-hits-the-isle-of-man-838329