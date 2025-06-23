In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan talks about the council’s upcoming July funding round.
Applications are welcomed for the latest round of Isle of Man Arts Council funding, with the newly updated online portal now live at www.iomarts.com/funding.
Individuals and organisations are encouraged to apply ahead of the deadline on Friday, July 11, with eligible submissions considered at the council’s next funding meeting on Friday, July 25.
Grants and underwriting are available to support a wide range of creative activities, including artistic development, equipment purchases, workshops, performances, and events.
Now celebrating its 60th anniversary, the council champions the arts in all forms and aims to make the arts more accessible to everyone across the island.
Each year, dozens of artists, performers, writers, filmmakers, and community groups receive support to bring their ideas to life. Whether you’re applying for the first time or returning with a new project, this is your chance to turn inspiration into action.
Applicants can apply to different funding schemes depending on the nature of their project.
General Grants support a broad spectrum of creative work, from exhibitions to music recordings and international travel.
The Domestic Travel Fund assists with costs for artists taking part in events across the UK and Ireland.
Meanwhile, the Film Fund helps support independent filmmakers, offering matched funding for short films, and the Creative Industries Fund offers support for sector professionals looking to develop their creative practice into a sustainable business.
Full guidance on each funding stream is available online.
Applications are also open for the 2025/26 Student Bursaries, supporting young people from the Isle of Man entering higher or further education in the arts.
Up to six bursaries are available, each worth £10,000 over the duration of a course.
These can help cover tuition, travel, accommodation, or essential equipment, and are awarded across three categories: music and performing arts; visual art and literature; and a bursary for students facing financial or personal hardship.
For anyone planning a project, performance or event, now’s the time to apply.
For guidance and advice on how to approach the application process, contact the Arts Development Team at [email protected] or call 01624 694598.
Whether you’re applying for funding or simply looking to explore more of what our creative community has to offer, visit www.iomarts.com and click on ‘Funding’ to get started.
As well as supporting the arts sector on island through funding, the Isle of Man Arts Council welcomes a bold and high-profile guest each year for the not-to-be-missed Annual Lecture.
This won’t be a concert, but a candid, in-conversation event where Paloma will share stories, insights, and reflections on life, art, fame, and feminism. One night. One voice. One unforgettable conversation.