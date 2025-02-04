From the start of this month, those people claiming government benefits or pensions for the first time won’t be offered the option of using the MiCard cash payment system.
MiCard users are continuing to move towards having their benefits and pensions paid directly into their bank accounts ahead of the changes at the end of the year.
Since the government’s social security team wrote to around 3,000 existing MiCard users in mid-November, more than 600 have already applied to switch to direct payments.
Treasury Minister Dr Alex Allinson said in October: ‘For many years a decreasing number of individuals receiving welfare payments have done so through the MiCard system with the majority now receiving payments directly into their bank account.
‘This means that it has reached the stage where this is no longer viable and better alternatives are now available’.
‘We will be working with the Isle of Man Post Office on this transition over the next 12 months. This change will result in a saving of over £500,000 per year.’
People who are affected by the change and want to find out more should visit gov.im/micard
To contact the social security team to discuss the change, call 685656, email [email protected] or visit the office at Markwell House, Market Street, Douglas, which is open 9am to 1pm Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays.
