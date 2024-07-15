As part of its ongoing 30-year celebrations, Microgaming is to make a donation to charity Isle Stand Up To Suicide (ISU2S).
As the Isle of Man was one of only a few areas of the British Isles to witness an increase in deaths by suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic, Microgaming felt that the recently formed initiative was a deserving recipient of funding via its PlayItForward programme and hopes the donation will help the charity tackle the stigma around suicide and aid with the training of more helpline volunteers.
Since the launch of ISU2S in October 2023, there has been a steady increase in calls to their helpline month on month, indicating that awareness of the charity is already on the rise. However, such growth also comes with additional challenges and Microgaming believe an injection of support will help ISU2S continue on the right path to success.
The donation will primarily be used to assist the charity further increase awareness of its mission and its free telephone helpline, 803040, which is operational daily between 2 to 10pm. It will also go towards training for all via Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR) suicide prevention courses.
The funding will also help provide support to new and existing helpline volunteers through further supervision and training.
ISU2S is keen to offer QPR training to both volunteers and the general public. The course aims to build confidence with their ability to have conversations around the topic of suicide and suicidal ideation. The courses are currently £30 per head and may help to save a life.
Equally importantly, the donation will be used to offer debriefing sessions with a clinical supervisor to all ISU2S volunteers. This is not only imperative to help support them in their own mental health needs but, will also ensure that everyone working for the charity is given an ongoing opportunity to learn and develop new skills that will assist them both in their helpline duties and everyday life.
In recognition of the iGaming platform provider’s donation, the charity will be holding a lunch and learn session to PlayItForward’s partners later in the year.
Kate Moughtin, senior corporate social responsibility manager at Microgaming, said: ‘While it’s scary to see how often the helpline and charity are being used, when you also hear that ISU2S are actively helping to save lives, you realise it’s a vital link needed within our community. PlayItForward is always happy to support such worthy causes and we hope our donation can make a big impact.’
Paula Dunlop and Ali Vondy, the founders of Isle Stand Up To Suicide, said: ‘We greatly appreciate the support and encouragement in this way.
‘This donation will help us do so much across the island in making the community aware of the services we offer.
‘Supporting our volunteers, who so selflessly put themselves forward to help others in need of support, is vital to us as a charity.’