The charity behind the purchase and installation of the new hyperbaric chamber and remodelling of the existing facility in Peel Road, Douglas, says that the project has reached another important milestone.
Engineers from chamber manufacturers Haux have been to the island to install the system so it is ready for the completion of work leading to the final testing and commissioning of this complex lifesaving asset.
HBOT director Debbie Barron, who has been responsible for organising the project from the start, said: ‘This important stage demonstrates the ability of this charity to achieve its objectives.
‘However, the pressure is now on to raise sufficient funds to enable us to enter the final stages of the project, which include financing the provision of services and specialist training within the field of hyperbaric medicine.’
High concentrations of oxygen in hyperbaric chambers can enhance patients’ bodies’ healing power to repair themselves, rehabilitate an injury or promote healing of a chronic wound. It can also help to rejuvenate cells and tissue that are at risk of dying due to diminished blood supply.
The charity is still looking for donations.