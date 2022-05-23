Milton’s on a mission to make you laugh

Have you ever wondered what it would be like if, instead of a chiselled, steely-eyed Hollywood superstar playing the role of the super spy, you had a stand-up comedian, wearing the most garish Hawaiian shirt possible, armed with only his rapid-fire one liners?

Neither have I, to be honest, but it’s something that fast-firing funny man Milton Jones is up for exploring during his show on the Isle of Man next week.

The TV and stand-up star is bringing his latest comedy tour, Milton: Impossible, to the Villa Marina on Monday, May 30.

Apparently, Milton will reveal the truth behind his life as international spy, and then hiding behind an assumed identity as a TV stand up, hiding in plain sight on such shows as ‘Mock the Week’, ‘Michael MacIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow’ and ‘Live at the Apollo’.

Now, that may not be true but, if there is a gag to be found in a nay situation, Milton is happy to run with it.

‘Basically, I came up with the title before the show,’ said Milton.

‘I thought “That sounds good!” So I made a rod for my own back by theming it. But sometimes it’s easier to write to a theme than have a completely blank page.

‘The show is based on “Mission: Impossible”, but “Mission: Impossible” has a huge budget and lots of special effects.

‘My show is just me and some hats and about 250 jokes. It’s low-tech instead of high-tech.

‘If you’re going to do a show for over an hour you can’t just tell bits. That’s what I do on “Mock the Week” and “Live at the Apollo”, which is fine, but you want something with the veneer of satisfaction, otherwise it’s too fragmented.

‘This show’s got an interrogation scene, a car chase with a swivel chair, and I end up escaping on top of a Vince Cable Car. It’s not strictly realistic, but it’s as daft as ever.’

Drawn by his ability to fire off one liners at a ferocious speed, his previous comedy tour, ‘Milton Jones Is Out There’, was performed to hundreds of thousands of people.

Already, ‘Milton: Impossible’ has been extended, with extra dates being added across the British Isles, marking an impressive growth in his career since emerging as a regular and popular panellist on ‘Mock The Week’.

As a spontaneous and quick firing stand up, geared up to reacting on his feet, his brand of comedy is more used to being performed in front of a live audience.

‘With radio or television, you’re as good as the edit, and it’s out of your control. That may well work in your favour, or it may not,’ he said.

‘But, going to small place on a Saturday night where they’re all determined to have a great laugh, I don’t think that can be beaten.’