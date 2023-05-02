As the coronation fast approaches, one islander remembers taking part in Queen Elizabeth’s coronation 70 years ago.
At the age of 18, Milton Cubbon from Crosby was selected to represent the Isle of Man’s Air Cadets at the regal event.
He was one of 50 Air Cadets from across the UK, and was the only one representing the island.
On how he was selected, Mr Cubbon said: ‘ The Commanding officer called me and another air cadet in and told us about the occasion.
‘We had this invitation by the cadets to represent the Isle of Man, nobody else had been told about it.
‘He said that only one of us could go, and he couldn’t decide between the two of us as to who it should be. We would have to toss a coin, I had my fingers crossed behind my back, and I won, it was great.’
As the sole islander representing the Air Cadets, Mr Cubbon took the boat to Liverpool and met with other cadets, and they all travelled down to London.
He said: ‘We all received orders which told us what we had to do and where we had to go.’
As he was staying with another cadet, they made their way together to the meeting point.
Mr Cubbon said: ‘On the day of the coronation, we marched along the route at one point to get to the monument.
‘The crowd received us well because it was quite an attachment of fellas and we weren’t sloppy, we were all well-trained.’
Once they reached the monument in front of Buckingham Palace that is where they stayed for the duration of the day.
They were stood there throughout the procession, the ceremony, the parade back from Westminster Abbey, and until everyone dispersed.
Mr Cubbon said: ‘It all went quiet because everybody was in position at this time and there was an almighty cheer.
‘We thought the Royals were coming out, but riding along the route was a telegram boy. Apparently they couldn’t stop the post office telegram boys, they got right of way.
‘He was given a big cheer, and was waving to everybody, he must have thought he was the king himself, he loved it.
‘The Queen was in an open carriage, it wasn’t a nice day but she was in an open coach waving to everybody.
‘It was a great experience seeing it all, and it is just nice that I am around to see the next coronation on Saturday.’
‘I felt proud to be there representing the Isle of Man and the cadet force, and highly delighted it was an honour.
‘The waiting was the worst bit, whilst the ceremony took place and waiting for them to come back, but I enjoyed it, I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.
‘I am thinking now, I would take the same place that I was in last time, watching the king go to his coronation, but I am coming up to 90, so I don’t feel like travelling that far.
‘I will be thinking about the coronation wishing I was there to see King Charles go by, it would be unique to see the two coronations in person with them being 70 years apart.’