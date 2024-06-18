Issues which plagued the TT Grandstand and surrounding areas has been raised in Tynwald.
In response to a question from Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Tim Glover on whether there were any shortcomings at the Grandstand during the TT, the Minister for Enterprise Timothy Johnston admitted there are several issues which need looking at.
He said: ‘There were a number of challenges with the high winds wreaking havoc before the event, persistent rain which led to waterlogged grass and power supply issues. There were also new parking arrangements in place which reduced capacity.
‘It is still early days but the debriefs are underway and hopefully we address these challenges. This includes looking at power provision and further ideas to deal with prolonged adverse weather.’
New-look parking arrangements for this year’s TT came under fire with a lack of spaces and traffic chaos for residents living nearby.
In recent years, the main car park for race fans was located in Noble’s Park, between the main paddock area and St Ninian’s Church.
But this year, spectator parking moved to St George’s, the former Vagabonds rugby pitch which is a significantly smaller site which caused chaos at times.
Douglas City Council, which leases the Noble’s Park site to the Department for Enterprise for the TT, said it wanted to protect parkland for other uses during the rest of the year.
Meanwhile, there were a number of issues with the weather. Before the Grandstand area opened, several temporary structures received ‘significant’ damage due to strong winds. This includes paddock tents, trade tents, and competitor tents, many of which collapsed.
Meanwhile, the parking areas were unable to be used for large chunks of the festival with the wet weather making the ground conditions unsuitable for parking.
Despite the issues, during Tynwald questions Mr Johnston praised everyone involved in organising the TT which proved a big success despite the weather.