The government has confirmed that the Chief Minister and Treasury Minister will meet with the Chairman and Managing Director of the Steam Packet this morning.
It's to receive an update on the current industrial dispute.
Industrial action by members of the Nautilus union, which represents deck and engineering officers working for the Steam Packet, is being blamed for a lack of officer cover, leading to a two-week reduction in Manxman sailings starting today (Wednesday).
'We will want to understand more regarding the background to the dispute and what plans are in place for resolution.
'We will also seek reassurance around contingency planning to maintain an essential service level for our sea service.'
This meeting is significant as so far the government has refused to involve itself in the dispute despite the taxpayer owning the company and repeated calls to do so from Nautilus union, MHKs and the general Manx public.