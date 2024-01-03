The government has confirmed that the Chief Minister and Treasury Minister will meet with the Chairman and Managing Director of the Steam Packet this morning.

It's to receive an update on the current industrial dispute.

Industrial action by members of the Nautilus union, which represents deck and engineering officers working for the Steam Packet, is being blamed for a lack of officer cover, leading to a two-week reduction in Manxman sailings starting today (Wednesday).

Members of the Nautilus union are currently taking action short of striking, known as 'work to rule' which began due to the company’s attempt to enforce live on-board conditions for crews.

Since then, outright opposition to the the principle of live on-board has been dropped, but the details around this and the way it has been handled has resulted in the Steam Packet issuing termination notices to staff days before Christmas.

In a statemen regarding government ministers meeting the Steam Packet today, Mr Cannan said: 'Any industrial dispute is always disruptive but particularly so when it involves transport services.

'We will want to understand more regarding the background to the dispute and what plans are in place for resolution.

'We will also seek reassurance around contingency planning to maintain an essential service level for our sea service.'

This meeting is significant as so far the government has refused to involve itself in the dispute despite the taxpayer owning the company and repeated calls to do so from Nautilus union, MHKs and the general Manx public.