The Chief Minister has announced that he will publish a report into allegations of bullying by two politicians.
Alfred Cannan commissioned the independent investigation last November into complaints made under the Government Code against Health and Social Care Minister Lawrie Hooper MHK and department member Tanya August-Hanson MLC.
In the House of Keys this week, he told MHKs that he did not intend to publish the report - but he revealed the investigation had concluded there had been no breach of the government code.
However, on Wednesday evening, Mr Cannan announced that he would be publishing it after all.
The complaints were made by two members of the Health Services Consultative Committee who claimed they were subjected to a ‘rant’ by the Health Minister and shouted at by his department member colleague at a meeting in June.
The report will now be published in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act and personal data that has been provided by witnesses will be redacted to protect their privacy.
Mr Cannan told MHKs that as the independent investigator had informed him that no breach had occurred, he considered the matter to be closed.
He said the documents could be requested under FoI but given they were likely to be heavily redacted to protect the identities of witnesses, he doubted the value of publishing them.
Mr Cannan confirmed that no one except himself had been issued with a copy of the report. He said the investigation had been carried out by a member of the Manx Bar.
Onchan MHK Julie Edge said to gain public confidence around professionals working on an independent board for the Manx government, the Chief Minister should publish the report instead of saying it could be applied for under FoI.
‘Just publish it, Chief Minister,’ she said.
Mr Cannan replied that as a champion of the whistleblowing codes, Mrs Edge would not want witnesses to be ‘thrust into the public spotlight on a named basis with their evidence under full public scrutiny’.
‘What message would that send out to other people who are required to contribute to delicate, sensitive investigations?’ he asked.
‘I’m simply informing the court that I am not intending to publish it because the level of redactions would be so significant the report would be unintelligible.
‘If people wish to see that report then by all means they can apply for it through Freedom of Information. But I have to tell you now that a number of independent witnesses gave evidence and every effort will be made to protect those independent individuals.’
In July the DHSC announced it was changing the remit of the HSCC. Its outgoing chairman Andrew Cole accused the Minister and department member of ‘intimidating and bullying behaviour.’
Former Ramsey Grammar School head Annette Baker resigned as a member of the HSCC, accusing Mr Hooper of creating a ‘toxic and adversarial atmosphere.’
She was not present at the meeting in June.