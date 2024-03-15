A technical issue with the Manxman has caused a delay to Friday’s Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham.
The overnight sailing left Heysham after 3am and arrived back into Douglas late.
As a result, this morning’s sailing to the Lancashire port didn’t depart until just before 10am and is expected to arrive at 2pm.
A spokesperson from the ferry operator said: ‘Overnight, the company’s engineering team identified, and were able to quickly rectify, a small technical issue, but unfortunately this resulted in a delay to the sailing from Heysham which has impacted the morning sailing from Douglas.
‘This is likely to have a knocked effect on today’s sailings with the 2.15pm sailing from Heysham already rescheduled to 3.30pm.
‘All passengers affected have been notified.
‘There will be a replacement coach service available for any passengers planning to take the train to Lancaster train station. We will endeavour to have the vessel back on our normal schedule as soon as possible.’