The report into the island’s swimming pools didn’t meet ministers’ expectations and further information has been requested.
UK-based Knight, Kavanagh and Page was appointed to conduct a review into the island’s swimming pools.
The report was finalised in September and reviewed by officers at the Department of Education, Sport and Culture before going to the Council of Ministers for consideration.
However, since then, the report has not been made public.
Jason Moorhouse, MHK for Arbory, Castletown and Malew, said: ‘Earlier this week we were informed: the swimming pool report did not provide the information that the Council Of Ministers wished to see, so it will not be made public until additional information has been provided.’
This has ultimately led Mr Moorhouse to table questions for Chief Minister Alfred Cannan asking when the report was considered by the Council of Ministers and when it will be published.
He also gave a flavour of his intended follow up questions, saying: ‘Since the report arrived on Island, roughly around 10 weeks ago what has been happening?
‘If the report has been “sent back”, what extra information is needed? Was there a lack of clarity on the remit for the report followed? Was this simply a case of simply not getting the answers they wanted?’
Mr Moorhouse also said he wants to know whether Education Minister Julie Edge MHK submitted papers to accompany the report when it went to CoMin and whether her department was satisfied with the report.
The MHK has also voiced concerns about the staff at the regional pools and what guidance they will have before the end of the financial year.
The delay over the regional pools review comes Environment Minister Clare Barber MHK overturned approval in principle for a new pool and sports facility in the grounds of King William’s College.
In her letter confirming her decision, Mrs Baber said: ‘Overall it is not considered that it has been sufficiently demonstrated that there is an overriding national need for the proposed development or that there is no other acceptable alternative site available for it to warrant an exception to the principle of development in this location in terms of Environment Policy 1 and General Policy 3 of the Isle of Man Strategic Plan 2016.’
Mr Moorhouse has also been behind recent efforts to consider an all-island leisure rate in response to the issue of fairness around regional pools and residents in the east of the island not paying towards the NSC while other islanders pay into their local pools.