There was a single-vehicle crash near the Fairy Bridge on the New Castletown Road this morning (Monday).
A spokesman from the Fire and Rescue Service said: 'Crews from Douglas and Castletown shortly after 8am this morning were called to a single-vehicle RTC near the Fairy Bridge.
'As crews were making their way the sole occupant of the vehicle had managed to get themselves clear of the vehicle and back onto the road where paramedics treated them for minor injuries.
'Castletown crews made the vehicle safe and secure and were in attendance for about 20 minutes.'