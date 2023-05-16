Ramsey Cottage Hospital's Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be opening later tomorrow (Wednesday, May 17) due to staffing issues.
A Manx Care statement said: 'MIU will open tomorrow from 9.30am to 8pm, with last admission at 7.30pm.
