Ramsey Cottage Hospital's Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) will be opening later tomorrow (Wednesday, May 17) due to staffing issues.

A Manx Care statement said: 'MIU will open tomorrow from 9.30am to 8pm, with last admission at 7.30pm.

'Anyone with a minor injury or illness who would ordinarily have attended the MIU before 9.30am should attend the Emergency Department at Noble's Hospital instead.

'Alternatively, for support with minor ailments or illnesses, people can attend one of the island’s community pharmacies.'