Minute’s silence for Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday evening
Tuesday 13th September 2022 6:15 pm
(Isle of Man Government )
The Isle of Man will join in a national moment of reflection on Sunday, September 18 at 8pm to mark the life and legacy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
It follows an announcement to do likewise in the UK.
Islanders are invited to join the minute’s silence either privately at home with friends or family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours, or at locally arranged community events and vigils.