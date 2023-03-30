The couple reported missing earlier today have been found.
They got in contact with the police after an appeal online.
It was believed they had gone missing in or around Snaefell. Click here to read our story from earlier this evening.
However, there is concern after cries were heard in the area.
At 2.50pm a member of the public heard cries for help on Snaefell but no person was located.
The alarm was raised and a search began.
It was believed to be a male voice.
The police, fire service and Civil Defence are remaining in the area of Snaefell conducting an area search to ensure no one else is in difficulty on the mountain after a report of shouts for help.