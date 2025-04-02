MLC Dawn Kinnish has described attending the 73rd Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments as a ‘unique opportunity to examine and reflect on parliamentary processes and procedures.’
‘It was an honour to witness the celebration of Commonwealth tradition and culture and to see members of the Commonwealth family united,’ Mrs Kinnish said.
The seminar brings together parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth for peer-to-peer learning and the sharing of expertise. Mrs Kinnish said she was proud to act as an ‘unofficial ambassador’ for the Isle of Man, promoting Tynwald’s status as the oldest continuous parliament in the world.
She added: ‘It was revealing how few delegates were aware of our tricameral system.’
Mrs Kinnish said the event provided valuable opportunities to engage with parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth, especially from African nations, where discussions focused on social issues.
She was particularly struck by a Kenyan politician’s account of her campaign against female genital mutilation and the wider challenges women in politics continue to face.
‘I also shared how Tynwald’s strong female representation has developed organically without quotas, which many found fascinating,’ she said.
Mrs Kinnish praised Westminster’s educational outreach work and said she found a panel discussion with MP Layla Moran insightful, especially regarding a shift towards a more proactive approach in committee work.
She added: ‘What I took away is that no parliamentary system is perfect, but there is clear unity among Commonwealth countries. There was great respect for the way Tynwald has stood the test of time.’