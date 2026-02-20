An MLC has stepped down from her role as Political Member of the Department for Enterprise (DfE) to focus more fully on her responsibilities within the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA).
Tanya August-Phillips, a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), joined DfE as Political Member in March 2025. In that role, she held specific responsibility for Finance Isle of Man and contributed to the department’s wider portfolio.
During her tenure, she worked closely on DfE’s Legislative Programme and is set to continue supporting this work in the coming months.
A spokesperson from the DfE said: ‘The Department is currently reviewing the agency model including existing structures and business operations.
‘As part of this, Mrs August-Phillips has been an advocate for a more cohesive marketing approach and closer collaboration between the Agencies and stakeholders to support improved business outcomes.’
Talking about stepping back from her role, Mrs August-Phillips commented: ‘I have valued the opportunity to work closely with the Minister, political colleagues, officers, and Finance Isle of Man board members during my time on the DfE Board and appreciated the opportunity to advocate strongly for the sector.
‘At this time, DEFA’s legislative programme, and other matters in that department require attention. However, I do look forward to continuing to support DfE’s legislative programme until purdah.’
Minister for Enterprise, Tim Johnston MHK, added: ‘I would like to thank Tanya for her work as Member for the Department, in particular for her contribution to Finance Isle of Man, as well as her input into wider legislative matters.
‘I look forward to continuing to work with her on DfE’s legislative programme.’