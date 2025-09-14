The Isle of Man Meteorological Office has issued a yellow weather warning for coastal overtopping, which is in effect from 3pm today (Sunday, September 14) until 7:45am on Monday (September 15).
Strong to gale-force south-easterly winds, in combination with high tides, are expected to produce large waves.
This could result in seawater and debris overtopping onto exposed coastal roads and promenades, particularly during a period of a few hours around high tide this afternoon, which is expected to occur at approximately 5pm.
The wind direction is forecast to shift to the west or southwest by Sunday evening.
This change in conditions means the risk of coastal overtopping will persist around the time of Monday morning’s high tide, expected at around 5:45am.
The areas considered most at risk during Sunday afternoon include the Port St Mary end of Shore Road in Rushen, Castletown Promenade, central and northern sections of Douglas Promenade, as well as Laxey and Ramsey Promenades.
On Monday morning, the focus of concern shifts to Fenella Beach in Peel, the Castletown end of Shore Road, and Castletown Promenade.
Authorities are advising the public to take extra care when travelling near the coast and to avoid low-lying coastal areas during the periods of high tide.
A spokesperson from the Met Office commented: ‘The warning will remain in place until conditions improve, and further updates will be issued as necessary.’