Kiki Lounge in Douglas has been named one of the UK’s Happiest Places to Work in Hospitality.
The bar on North Quay has been recognised by leading industry platform CODE Hospitality as one of only 25 businesses across the UK to make the prestigious 2025 list — selected from more than 450 applications.
This marks the first time a business from the Isle of Man has been included in the awards, which celebrate hospitality venues that go above and beyond to support, inspire and retain their teams.
Kiki Lounge was recognised for its standout workplace culture, including its four-day working week for full-time staff, transparent pay practices, and its ongoing investment in team wellbeing, development, and travel opportunities. Every member of the team took part in an anonymous survey as part of the judging process, with the final list chosen by an independent panel.
Speaking about the accolade, co-owner of Kiki Lounge Jamie Lewis said: ‘This is a huge honour — not only for us as a business, but for the Isle of Man as a whole.
‘We’ve always believed that hospitality can be a fulfilling, long-term career, and that starts with how you treat your team.
‘To be named one of the happiest places to work in the British Isles, alongside some of the most respected names in the industry, is proof that small places can do big things.’
‘Being named as one of CODE’s Happiest Places to Work 2025 truly means the world to us.
‘Of all the awards we’ve received, this one is especially rewarding because our own team have had a hand in the process, sharing their experiences and feedback.
‘We’ve always aimed to challenge the outdated view that hospitality isn’t a viable career, and we hope this recognition helps prove the opposite — that with the right culture and care, a career in hospitality can be fulfilling, inspiring, and full of opportunity.’
The win is the latest in a string of accolades for the independent bar, which opened in late 2020.
Kiki Lounge was awarded 1 PIN status in The Pinnacle Guide (often described as the Michelin stars for bars) and was named Bar of the Year at the Spirits Business Awards 2024. Earlier this year, it also ranked #49 on the Top 50 Cocktail Bars UK list.
The team are currently wrapping up their 2025 world tour with a final stop in Hong Kong in October, having flown the Manx flag across six countries and three continents, including the USA, Macau, Italy, Scotland, and England.
‘We want to show that doing the right thing by your people isn’t just good ethics, it’s good business,’ added co-owner Drew Fleming.
‘We’ve built a team that feels like family, and that translates into the experience we offer our guests. This award is their win, more than ours.’
For the full CODE Happiest Places to work list 2025, go online to https://www.codehospitality.co.uk/code-hospitalitys-happiest-places-to-work-2025/