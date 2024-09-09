This evening’s Manxman sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled because of Monday night’s adverse weather forecast.
The 7.45pm crossing to Lancashire and the return journey in the early hours of Tuesday morning will now not go ahead, with the Steam Packet warning of further possible disruption to its Manxman sailings on Tuesday.
Winds are expected to reach near gale-force tonight, with further strong winds forecast tomorrow (Tuesday).
As it stands, the Manannan sailings to and from Liverpool are running as scheduled.