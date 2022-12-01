The Deep South Music Festival in Port Erin raised money for charity in bucket collections over the summer.
One cheque for £511 was given to Relay for Life.
Pictured: John Emmet representing Relay for Life along with his daughter Claire and wife Ellen and David and Linda Kneale from the Deep South Festival.
One thousand pounds was raised for Praxis Care. Representatives of Praxis Care are pictured with Linda and David Kneale along with Ann Marie Carr.
