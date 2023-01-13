A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for an internet star’s funeral.
Daz Douglas died on January 6 at home aged 31.
He was known for making videos online about living with Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita, which he was born with and is a term used to describe a variety of conditions involving multiple joint contractures (or stiffness) where the range of motion of a joint is limited.
Daz would record videos of himself performing daily tasks using just his mouth as he was unable to move his arms or legs.
Many of his videos ‘went viral’ on video social media platform TikTok, with millions of people viewing his content.
Close friend Gemma Johnson has since set up a JustGiving page to help his family with the costs of a funeral, which has raised over £5,500 in less than a week.
She said: ‘I set it up to help the family of Daz with the funeral arrangements and for the care of his much loved support dog Yvie (from charity Canine Partners) who is now retired with a loving family and close friend.
‘I never imagined the page would go viral so fast, which just shows how amazing Daz was and such an inspiration to so many people.’
Daz lived in a flat in Ramsey and joined TikTok in 2019 where he showed viewers how he lived his life and made content to help others live with their disabilities.
Gemma became friends with him in her salon.
‘I met Daz many years ago when he came into the salon for his nails and facial,’ she said. ‘He loved a treat and we just hit it off and have been best friends ever since.
‘He was so clever. Computers was his thing and his love for all animals – he had fish, budgies, a gecko, an axolotl, and his amazing dog Yvie.’
She added: ‘Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to support the family at this sad time and for all the care Daz has received as there have been so many people who have helped throughout his lifetime.
‘He will be missed by so many here in the island and worldwide.
‘His family has a hole in their hearts and thank everyone for their support.
‘He was and always will be a bright shining star.’
To donate to the JustGiving page, search for Gemma Johnson and find it under ‘Weʼre raising £5,000 for Daz’s final goodbye’.