Onchan Commissioners says there has been ‘delays’ to a Department of Infrastructure (DoI) to help with social housing costs.
At its latest general meeting, the clerk said that there had been a number of delays to the payments and had spoken to other officers who have had the same issue.
However, a letter sent to the board from the DoI says there have been ‘budgetary challenges’, but is hiring a new officer ‘dedicated’ to overseeing local authority projects.
The ‘housing deficiency fund’ is given to all local authorities which have a housing stock, and is used to cover funding gaps with social housing for issues such as maintenance work.
Also during the latest meeting, the board agreed to hold a small service celebrating the achievements of Dougie Porter, following the D-Day anniversary memorial in the village.
Mr Porter has been the ‘standard bearer’ to Onchan for over 30 years, and the commissioners agreed to present him with certificate to thank him for his time.