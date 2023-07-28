A local charity has launched a new monthly lunch club which aims to increase confidence in the police.
Hosted by Southern Befrienders, which works to tackle loneliness particularly among the elderly in the island, the first session took place this month.
A spokesperson for Southern Befrienders said: ‘Since Covid and the lock down finished the local police have been getting back out into the community but wanted a way to build back the elderly communities’ confidence in them again and offer a way to speak to them confidentially.
‘Having the police come to your house to speak to you about an issue can cause its own problems, meaning that many avoid talking to them.
‘Having a safe, quiet, and confidential place to speak with your local police officer is something we realised we could help with.
‘Living within the Southern Wellbeing Centre at the Thie Rosien meant that we had space to host the local community police office and a private room if needed.
‘It was a no-brainer and meant that we could once again hold our Soup & Pud lunches but this time with the police in attendance getting our community together and talking about local issues again.’
Jonathan Hall, the chair of Southern Befrienders, said: ‘Hopefully this will mean the police get to understand the issues faced by our elderly residents and can support them before things begin to overwhelm them.’
For more information contact Southern Befrienders on 833025 or 245079.