Five people have been arrested on suspicion of drink driving less than a week since police launched a campaign to tackle the issue.
Three of those motorists were arrested in the first weekend of the police Christmas drink and drug driving campaign Operation Ripple Effect.
It was launched last the weekend to raise awareness over the dangers of drink or drug driving. The emphasis this year is on the terrible impact drink driving can have on people.
Providing an update on social media, the Isle of Man Constabulary Roads Policing Unit said: ‘It's not even been a week since we started Operation Ripple Effect and we've made five arrests in total on suspicion of drink driving.
‘If you get behind the wheel of a vehicle while under the influence, you're far more likely to be involved in a collision and potentially be the reason why we've got to knock on the door of a loved one, and change their life forever. Don't be that reason.’