More people travelled to the island with cars and vans over the TT period in comparison to last year.
However, the number of motorcycle passengers has declined as it has since 2019.
Overall, the number of ferry passengers has remained roughly the same, with only a 1% decrease on 2022.
During the TT period of May 24 to June 9 this year 5,065 people travelled to the island on the ferry with cars or vans, up from 4,821 between May 25 to June 9 last year.
Comparing the same periods, in 2023 there were 34,257 ferry passengers overall, down from 34,624 in 2022.
And there were 11,913 passengers who brought motorcycles this year, down from 13,016 in 2022.
The airport were still calculating their figures and unable to provide them for the TT period at the time of going to press, but were expected to be up by almost 19% from 2022, when 19,832 people flew into Ronaldsway during the races.
On island, the bus service saw a 7.9% increase in total passengers (226,686) between May 26 and June 11 compared to the same period in 2022.
The special buses laid on for TT also saw more use, with the TT3 service to Creg Ny Baa carrying 1,170 passengers (up 139% from 2022) and the TT6 service around the course carrying 1036 passengers, up 35%.
A Steam Packet spokesperson pointed out that, historically, figures are compared from the Wednesday before practice week to Senior Race Day (ie Friday), but that given the change in race schedules with TT starting two days later and ending one day later than previous years, ‘the comparison is probably not totally accurate now’.
‘People are arriving later and there are more people on the island longer than previously,’ he added.
Airport director Gary Cobb also noted that the changes to the race schedule had altered travel patterns.