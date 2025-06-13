Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain with a risk of thunderstorms.
It’s set to affect the entire island from the early hours of Saturday, June 14.
The warning comes into force from 3am and will remain in place until 4pm on Saturday, with adverse weather conditions expected throughout much of the day.
According to the forecasters at Ronaldsway, an active frontal system will bring prolonged spells of rain overnight, becoming heavier around dawn.
While conditions are expected to ease slightly later in the morning, another band of heavier rain is due to sweep across the island during the early afternoon.
Rainfall totals of 10 to 15mm are forecast widely, with some areas potentially seeing up to 25mm.
The volume of rainfall could lead to significant standing water on roads and a small risk of localised flooding in areas known to be prone.
The Met Office also highlighted a small risk of thunderstorms developing, particularly overnight and into late Saturday morning.
Should the likelihood of thunder increase, the warning may be updated accordingly.
Island residents and motorists are advised to take extra care, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas, and to allow extra time for travel where necessary.