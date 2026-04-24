The Department of Infrastructure has paid tribute to its head of maintenance, Alan Hardinge, following his retirement after more than three decades of service to the Isle of Man Government.
Mr Hardinge joined the then Department of Highways, Ports and Properties in April 1993, having previously worked as an assistant work superintendent at Douglas Borough Council.
He began his career within the Department as work superintendent for the eastern area, where he was responsible for overseeing a workforce of more than 70 staff across Onchan, Braddan and Douglas.
In 2001, he was appointed acting maintenance manager, a role he held for approximately 18 months before being confirmed in the position on a permanent basis in 2003.
Around 2012, he also undertook a 12-month period as works manager, providing support during the secondment of the substantive postholder to what is now public estates and housing.
In more recent years, the role was re-evaluated, and Mr Hardinge was appointed Head of Maintenance, leading one of the Department’s principal operational divisions.
Over the course of his career, Mr Hardinge contributed to a wide range of areas including operational leadership, emergency response, infrastructure resilience, and cross-government collaboration.
Reflecting on his long career, the 66 year old said: ‘It has been a privilege to work with so many skilled and dedicated people across Government, local authorities and partner agencies.
‘Over the years my role has taken me into every corner of the island and involved me in some of the most challenging and rewarding work of my career.
‘I’ve been proud to help plan and deliver the TT, Southern 100 and MGP from a departmental perspective, and to support the island through major weather events including the 2005 storm, the severe winter of 2009/10, the snow of 2013 and the flooding of 2015 and 2019.
‘Ensuring our infrastructure is safe, resilient and able to withstand these pressures has been a huge team effort.’
The Department of Infrastructure has acknowledged his long-standing commitment and service, marking the end of a career spanning more than 33 years in public infrastructure.
Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall said: ‘Alan leaves behind an outstanding record of public service. His steady leadership, deep technical knowledge and commitment to the welfare of his teams have been invaluable to the Department and to the island.
‘On behalf of colleagues past and present, I thank him for everything he has given to the Isle of Man and wish him a long, happy and well earned retirement.’
Mr Hardinge now plans to spend more time with his wife, Margaret, his two sons, Alan and Andrew, and his three grandchildren. He also intends to pursue personal interests, including walking and fishing around the island.