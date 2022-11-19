More parking spaces for the festive season
Saturday 19th November 2022 8:20 am
Douglas today at 8.18am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
Christmas must be coming.
The Department of Infrastructure has announced the arrangements for parking on the walkway on Loch Promenade, Douglas, during the festive season.
It starts on Thursday (November 24) and will continue till Tuesday, January 10.
Access will be from Harris Promenade, opposite the Gaiety Theatre with the following conditions:
Two-hour disc zone (four hours for blue badge holders – badge must be displayed)
One way traffic towards the Sea Terminal
Maximum speed 10mph
Reverse parking on landward side of walkway only
