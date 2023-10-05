Two of Saturday's sailings are subject to disruption due to adverse weather.
The 8.45am Manxman sailing to Heysham as well as her 2.15pm return trip from Heysham to the island are 'subject to disruption or cancellation' due to adverse weather.
Today's 2pm Manannan sailing to Liverpool was cancelled, as well as her 7.15pm return due to adverse weather.
Tomorrow's 1pm Manannan sailing to Liverpool has been brought forward an hour, and will now depart at 12pm, and her return trip will also depart one hour earlier at 5.15pm instead of 6.15pm due to the forecasted weather.
The Steam Packet's reservation team can be contacted on 661661.