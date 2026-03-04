Andreas Commissioners says the decision to increase the rates by 30% was ‘not done lightly’.
It works out to be an extra £1.50 a week, and the board commented that the cost of everything is going up including its outgoings.
Chair Jackie Faragher added that facilities provided by the local authority, including street lighting and public toilets, have to be paid for at a cost.
She said a war memorial refurbishment scheme, the uncertainty of the Northern Civic Amenity Site and an increase to swimming pool contribution have also led to the increase.
‘It's not something we do lightly,’ she said.
‘We have to budget for everything across the whole year, and when we've added it all up I think we're a little bit taken aback ourselves.
‘Some authorities have maybe been using their reserves, but we don’t have any. We don't have a massive cushion, so this is reflected on the rates.
‘[It would be good] if people could take a step back instead of being so hung up on the percentage. It’s an extra £1.50 a week, and for this price we have lots of facilities in the village such as street lights and public toilets. There's so many things, and they all have to be looked after at a cost.’
The second largest rate increase is also up north in Michael. Its board has announced a 23% increase to 199 pence in the pound.
In a statement, Michael Commissioners commented: ‘Our strategic goal is to build a financial resilience and create a robust reserve to ensure long-term stability and to maintain continuity of services.’