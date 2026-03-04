Island residents are being invited to share their views on vaccination and screening services as part of a new public survey launched by the government’s Public Health department.
The online survey opened on Monday, March 2 and will run for four weeks, closing on Monday, March 30. It is open to anyone aged 16 and over who lives in the Isle of Man, and participation is voluntary.
Public Health said the findings will help them to better understand public perceptions of vaccination and screening services, identify where residents prefer to access these services, and determine any barriers that may affect access.
The results will be analysed alongside existing service data and current evidence to inform the development of a new strategy for vaccinations and screening across the island.
Dr Matt Tyrer, director of Public Health, said: ‘Screening and vaccinations are a core aspect of preventative healthcare, saving millions of lives a year.
‘This survey will allow us to understand how we can improve people’s access to, and experience of, using these vital services.
‘We are particularly interested in discovering whether there are any barriers to service access. This will help us to develop plans to increase the accessibility of routine vaccination and screening programmes which can protect our communities from a wide range of infectious diseases.
‘They also ensure that certain health conditions can be picked up before symptoms develop to ensure people have the best possible chance of being treated effectively.’
The survey takes approximately 20 to 30 minutes to complete, with most questions requiring respondents to select answers from tick boxes.
In addition to the online version, paper copies of the survey are available at the Southern and Western Wellbeing Centres, as well as at Ramsey Library and Douglas Library.