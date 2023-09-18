The Stream Packet has warned that all of its sailings tomorrow (Tuesday) are at risk of disruption because of forecast high winds.
A decision on whether this evening's Manxman crossing to Heysham at 8.15pm will go ahead will be made by 6pm. This will obviously impact on the return sailing to the island scheduled for the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A decision on tomorrow's daytime sailings to Heysham, which will be undertaken by the Ben-my-Chree, will be made at 7am, while a decision on the Manannan's trip to and from Liverpool tomorrow afternoon will be made by 1pm.
Tomorrow night's Manxman sailings to and from Heysham are also under threat of disruption.